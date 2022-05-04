Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

