Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Buys $558,730.60 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,076,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,330.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

