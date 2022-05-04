Reviewing Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Itaú Unibanco and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 13.73% 15.93% 1.25% Heritage Commerce 29.69% 8.36% 0.92%

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.29 $4.96 billion $0.51 9.33 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.20 $47.70 million $0.82 13.80

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Itaú Unibanco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

