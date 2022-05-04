RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

