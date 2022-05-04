Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.
NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,460. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.