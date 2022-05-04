Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,460. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

