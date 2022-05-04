Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678,702 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.93% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $79,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,422. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

