Robert W. Baird Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $255.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.69.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.