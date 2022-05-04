Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $13.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.44. 28,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,630. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

