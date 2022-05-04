Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $451.13 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

