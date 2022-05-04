Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

