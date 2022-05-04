Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 10,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 790,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

ROVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

