Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 10,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 790,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
ROVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.
In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last three months.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
