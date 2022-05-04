Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

GEI stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.77. 249,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,523. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

