Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Critical Analysis

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 4 5 0 2.56 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus target price of $16.78, suggesting a potential upside of 36.85%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out -6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -19.89% -3.33% -1.89% Cedar Realty Trust -35.36% -14.01% -4.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 4.97 -$113.26 million ($0.51) -24.04 Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 3.04 -$45.10 million ($4.35) -6.54

Cedar Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Cedar Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

