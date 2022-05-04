Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $37.03 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $771.43 million and $458,518.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $37.03 or 0.00092918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

