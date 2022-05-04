Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SBH opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
