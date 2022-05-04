Saltoro Capital LP Has $2.40 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 0.3% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 408,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of VST traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,142. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.