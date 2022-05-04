Saltoro Capital LP Invests $61,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 4,120,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Vertex Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.