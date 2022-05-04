Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 208.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

