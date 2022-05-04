Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.37 ($36.18) and traded as high as €40.38 ($42.51). Salzgitter shares last traded at €39.82 ($41.92), with a volume of 267,717 shares trading hands.

SZG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($31.68) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.36 ($40.38).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.44.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.