Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGMO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $655.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 512,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

