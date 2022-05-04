Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

