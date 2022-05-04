Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,608,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 550,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,236. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

