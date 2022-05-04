Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

NYSE SMG opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

