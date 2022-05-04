SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $$16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28.
About SCSK (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCSK (SCSKF)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.