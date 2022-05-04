Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

NYSE:SHW opened at $269.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

