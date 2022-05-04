Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,270.93

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.93 ($15.88) and traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($14.24). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.24), with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.74) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.72) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.84).
The company has a market capitalization of £212.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,220.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,270.67.
About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
