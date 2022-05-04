Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

SMTC stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 583,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,117. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock worth $3,604,692. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.