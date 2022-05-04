Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0029

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $24.86 million and $181,092.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,850,720,746 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,715,074 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

