Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

