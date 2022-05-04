Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,960 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

