Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

