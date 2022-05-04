Shell Asset Management Co. Has $871,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

FTV stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

