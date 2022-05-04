Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OVV stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

