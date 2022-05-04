Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,866 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

