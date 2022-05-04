Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

