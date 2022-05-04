Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

