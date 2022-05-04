Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Increases By 19.8%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

About AstroNova (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.