Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreases By 20.1%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

