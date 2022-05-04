Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Drops By 19.9%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXWW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 19,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,611. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.