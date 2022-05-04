Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Decreases By 26.9%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock remained flat at $$7.73 during trading on Wednesday. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

