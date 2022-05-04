Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Expands By 32.9%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.39% and a negative net margin of 3,473.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

