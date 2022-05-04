Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Decreases By 27.5%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $3,601,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in KINS Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 737,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINZ stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,446. KINS Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

