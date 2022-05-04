Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Grows By 24.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

