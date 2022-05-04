Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Grows By 24.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
