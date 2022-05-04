Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Grows By 23.6%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NAOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,320. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

