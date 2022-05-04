Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Declines By 21.0%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NESRF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.