Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Drops By 22.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.58. NuCana has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.16.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

