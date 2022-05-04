Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Increases By 21.3%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

