Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Increases By 21.3%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
