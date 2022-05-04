Short Interest in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Drops By 17.2%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.