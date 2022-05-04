Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Rises By 30.6%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRHF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quarterhill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

QTRHF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.34.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

