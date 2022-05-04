Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Declines By 21.7%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of RYB Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

RYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 7,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. RYB Education has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

